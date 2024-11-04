Garth Brooks considering relocation amid sexual abuse scandal

Garth Brooks has decided to move to Ireland in the wake of sexual abuse allegations against him.

The country star, 62, shared that his wife Trisha Yearwood, 60, who he refers to as "The Queen," is "pushing hard" to get a house in the Emerald Isle.

The latest development emerged during a recent episode of his Facebook Live series Studio G, where he explained how his wife "fell head over heels in love" with Ireland while he toured there in 2022.

"We played two weekends, so we went on that stint across the country, and everyone was so sweet to her," the Friends In Low Places star said.

The country singer has been a household name in Ireland since the 1990s, with his 2022 concerts adding a whole lot to his hype.

Brooks' decision coincides recent accusations oh having raped a makeup artist, who formerly worked for his wife, per a claim filed in a state court in California in early October.

Brooks rubbished the claims hours later, branding them as a "hush money" shakedown.

"For the last two months, I have been hassled to no end with threats, lies, and tragic tales of what my future would be if I did not write a check for many millions of dollars," the singer told Daily Mail.

"Hush money, no matter how much or how little, is still hush money. In my mind, that means I am admitting to behavior I am incapable of—ugly acts no human should ever do to another," he added.

The plaintiff anonymously as "Jane Roe," alleging that the country icon brought her with him to Los Angeles for a Grammy event honouring the R&B singer Sam Moore in May 2019.

She claimed The Thunder Rolls singer booked only one hotel suite there for both of them, and when she asked for a separate accommodation, he would not provide one and allegedly later used it as an opportunity to rape her.