Liam Gallagher hypes up new songs from Oasis

Liam Gallagher has been teasing fans that Oasis might just release a new album

November 04, 2024

Liam Gallagher just teased the Oasis fan base!

The 52-year-old musician and the lead vocalist of the iconic rock band recently gushed over his brother and co-founder of Oasis, Noel Gallagher.

Ever since the Live Forever crooners have been planning their reunion tour for 2025, they have also been expected to release a brand-new album.

Even though no new record has been confirmed by Oasis officially, however, Liam has been quite vocal about a new LP that he has been teasing on X, formerly Twitter, for the past few months.

Previously, in September, a fan asked Liam, “Is it true that Oasis will have a new album???” to which he replied: “Yep it’s already finished.”

While another fan, who inquired if a new album by Oasis was “in the air” the Champagne Supernova hitmaker tweeted, “It’s in the bag mate f*** the air.”

Now, when a user on X asked what Liam thinks of the new songs Noel wrote for the album Oasis might just release, he replied, “Blown away.”

