 
Geo News

Lala Kent spills Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift BTS romance on reality show

The pop singer's boyfriend Travis Kelce is hosting the Prime Video game show

By
Web Desk
|

November 05, 2024


Lala Kent reveals surprising Taylor Swift encounter on Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? set
Lala Kent reveals surprising Taylor Swift encounter on 'Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?' set

Lala Kent revealed that Travis Kelce had a special guest while he was on the set of game show, Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?

In a recent bonus episode of her Give Them Lala podcast, the 34-year-old reality TV star shared that during the filming of the game show in which Kent participated as a celebrity guest, Kelce was visited by his girlfriend Taylor Swift.

“Taylor Swift was in Travis Kelce's trailer,” the Vanderpump Rules star, said.

Her co-host and assistant, Jessica Walter, interrupted, “Which was parallel to Lala’s, and I'm talking, like, 10 feet away, you guys … And I see a giant black SUV, and then we start hearing whispers on set. Like, what is that black SUV doing? It was our girl Taylor Swift in Travis' trailer just visiting."

“Yep. Just visiting,” Kent confirmed. “They were gonna have lunch together.”

“And probably s**,” Walter noted

“Yeah. And probably s**. Probably. Good for them,” Kent agreed.

Elsewhere in the podcast Kent gushed over the NFL star as host and called him “sweet" and "respectful.”

“He was absolutely hysterical, even without a teleprompter,” she noted. “You can just tell when people are actually really fun and funny, and I think you can kind of tell in his relationship with T Swift, like, they just look like they're having fun. Right?”

Slipknot unveil upcoming European tour plans for 2025
Slipknot unveil upcoming European tour plans for 2025
Prince Andrew denies his ‘crumbling' life to live like ‘sheikhs'
Prince Andrew denies his ‘crumbling' life to live like ‘sheikhs'
David Foster rings in new year of life with surprise response: 'Just Groovin'
David Foster rings in new year of life with surprise response: 'Just Groovin'
Tom Brady sparks debate post on-air comeback
Tom Brady sparks debate post on-air comeback
Anya Taylor-Joy 'shaken up' by life threatening incident
Anya Taylor-Joy 'shaken up' by life threatening incident
Tom Hanks spills major secret about his teenage life
Tom Hanks spills major secret about his teenage life
Liam Gallagher hypes up new songs from Oasis
Liam Gallagher hypes up new songs from Oasis
John Legend's youngest son looks spitting image of him in latest snaps
John Legend's youngest son looks spitting image of him in latest snaps