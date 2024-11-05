Lala Kent spills Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift BTS romance on reality show



Lala Kent reveals surprising Taylor Swift encounter on 'Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?' set

Lala Kent revealed that Travis Kelce had a special guest while he was on the set of game show, Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?

In a recent bonus episode of her Give Them Lala podcast, the 34-year-old reality TV star shared that during the filming of the game show in which Kent participated as a celebrity guest, Kelce was visited by his girlfriend Taylor Swift.

“Taylor Swift was in Travis Kelce's trailer,” the Vanderpump Rules star, said.

Her co-host and assistant, Jessica Walter, interrupted, “Which was parallel to Lala’s, and I'm talking, like, 10 feet away, you guys … And I see a giant black SUV, and then we start hearing whispers on set. Like, what is that black SUV doing? It was our girl Taylor Swift in Travis' trailer just visiting."

“Yep. Just visiting,” Kent confirmed. “They were gonna have lunch together.”

“And probably s**,” Walter noted

“Yeah. And probably s**. Probably. Good for them,” Kent agreed.

Elsewhere in the podcast Kent gushed over the NFL star as host and called him “sweet" and "respectful.”

“He was absolutely hysterical, even without a teleprompter,” she noted. “You can just tell when people are actually really fun and funny, and I think you can kind of tell in his relationship with T Swift, like, they just look like they're having fun. Right?”