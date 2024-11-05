Justin Timberlake pens emotional note for late 'mentor' Quincy Jones

Justin Timberlake pens emotinal note for late 'mentor' Quincy Jones

Justin Timberlake remembers Quincy Jones with a heartfelt message.

The 43-year-old singer took to his official instagram account to pay tribute to the legendary musician and and shared his throwback snaps with his "mentor."

"A once in a lifetime artist." Timberlake began.

“His list of accolades goes on and on,” the Can’t Stop This Feeling hitmaker went on to say. “The example of excellence at craft. A mentor to so many that have followed. Growing up listening to so many of his timeless works shaped so much of the music that I wanted to make or be a part of. The maestro behind so many of my favorite artists.”

The singer shared how Jones had personally mentored him on multiple occasions.

“And then, to take a journey myself into the world of being an artist and getting to be in his presence and spend time talking about music and life. There were so many bits of guidance he gave me along the way that I will take with me forever… to know so many of his family and to find out how amazing they all are as humans and artists themselves… a direct reflection of the love he gave… and the love he appreciated.”

“RIP, King, your contribution will live on forever and ever. What a journey you have taken us all on,” Timberlake concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Jones' representative confirmed the news of his passing to People magazine, who breathed his last at his home in Los Angeles near his family.