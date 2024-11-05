 
Margot Robbie takes newborn son out for the first time

New mom and dad, Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley spotted for the first time since becoming parents

November 05, 2024

Margot Robbie was seen for the first time with her newborn son.

On Monday, November 4, Robbie stepped out for the first time since giving birth, according to a DailyMail report.

The new mom was joined by her husband, Tom Ackerley and his mom during their casual stroll.

Showing off her mom glow, Robbie donned blue overalls with white shirt, adding a pair of sunglasses. Meanwhile, the new dad, Ackerley, walked beside her pushing the stroller in black T-shirt and pants, exuding happiness.

This outing comes after the reports on Sunday revealing that the Barbie actress has given birth to a baby boy.

Previously, People magazine reported that Robbie is spending time in Los Angeles, “preparing for the baby's arrival.”

The source shared that the actress “can't wait” as the couple “wanted to be parents for a really long time.”

“She's usually one of the hardest working actresses in Hollywood. She seems to enjoy some downtime from filming now though,” the insider told the outlet.

