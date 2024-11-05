Piers Morgan pays touching tribute to Quincy Jones

Former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan has reacted to the sad demise of music mastermind Quincy Jones, who died on Sunday at age of 91.

According to AFP, Quincy Jones, the impresario who dominated American music for decades and shaped the careers of stars including Michael Jackson, has died. He was 91 years old.

The report further says the music legend was surrounded by family at his home in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Bel Air at the time of his death on Sunday, his publicist Arnold Robinson said in a statement, without specifying a cause.

"Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones´ passing," his family said, according to the statement.

"And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him."

Sharing the photo of Quincy Jones on X, Piers Morgan said, “The word ‘genius’ is massively overused these days but Quincy Jones was a genius.

“RIP Quincy, and thanks for all the incredible music.”



