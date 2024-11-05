Prince Harry feeling estranged and lonely due to Meghan Markle's preferences

Experts warn Prince Harry is starting to feel really isolated and lonely, now that Christmas is near.

Insight into the emotional turmoil of Prince Harry has been brought to light by former royal correspondent Emily Andrews

She shared everything in her piece for Woman, and admitted, “Prince Harry is keen to spend the Christmas holidays in the UK with his wife and children — but Meghan wants to stay in the US.”

So “It's a tricky time for Harry — he hasn’t spent Christmas here for six years and he could be forgiven for feeling rather lonely and estranged from his Windsor relatives.”

For those unversed with the Royal Family’s Christmas traditions, they usually head to Sandringham for the event and attend church together as a family.

“All the royals will gather at Sandringham in December, and I'm told that all the cousins, such as Eugenie, Beatrice, Zara and Peter Phillips, all look forward to the fun,” Ms Andrews also revealed.

But in terms of the Sussexes, and particularly Meghan, it appears she is not that interested.

This hypothesis has been given by the editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine Ingrid Seward.

She told Fabulous: “I think the Duchess of Sussex's views on coming back to the UK are probably pretty negative,” and thus “I don't imagine you would want to come back to a country where you are so universally disliked.”

“And also there's the problem of the security which is still not solved, and Harry says he won't bring his wife and children back here until he feels that he is in a secure position.”