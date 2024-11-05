 
King Charles' comments about ‘surviving long enough' take an emotional turn

King Charles has been throwing caution to the wind and his comments have sparked an emotional whirlwind

By
Web Desk
|

November 05, 2024

King Charles has been causing Queen Camilla a lot of emotional turmoil and worry, because of his ‘rush’ to get better.

Insight into the emotions swirling among royal ranks has been brought forward by an inside source that is well placed within the royal family.

This insider broke this down while speaking to The Daily Beast and admitted that it all began after a royal aide confirmed, “We're now working on a pretty normal-looking, full overseas tour program for next year.”

What has made matters even worse, apart from the rush, is the fact that King Charles is ‘rushing’ his recovery as well.

According to the source, “Camilla was visibly emotional in Samoa when Charles said in a speech that he hoped he would 'survive' long enough to return.”

“She is understandably fearful [he] is rushing his recovery,” they also admitted.

