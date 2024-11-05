 
Jennifer Hudson returns to 'The Voice' with major upgrade while Sting makes debut

Jennifer Hudson return to 'The Voice US' after coaching in season 13 and 15

November 05, 2024

Jennifer Hudson will return to The Voice US as "mega mentor" in season 26.

Hudson, who coached two seasons of the singing competition, is now making a grand return.

Notably, she won't be the only mega mentor, the singer and actress will also be joined by a 17-time Grammy-winner, Sting, who will be making his debut in the role.

According to an Entertainment Weekly report, Hudson and Sting will help current mentors to coach their artists for the show's knockouts round.

Hudson will pair up with coaches Michael Bublé and Reba McEntire, while the frontman of The Police will work with Snoop Dogg and Gwen Stefani.

It is worth mentioning that this marks the first time The Voice has called upon two mega mentors in a single season instead of one splitting time for four coaches.

Although the If This Isn’t Love crooner, who coached in season 13 and 15, did not win in The Voice US, she managed to secure a win in three seasons of the UK edition.

