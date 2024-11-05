Prince William releases first major statement after Kate Middleton separation

Prince William made his first public appearance on Monday with a meaningful statement amid separation with wife Kate Middleton for a good cause.

Amid four-day separation from wife for a good cause, Kensington Palace, on behalf of Prince William, shared photos of the future king as he arrived in South Africa without the Princess of Wales, who is recovering from cancer.

Prince William said, “Over four days, these future leaders will hone their skills in climate action, storytelling, and leadership. Together, they’re creating the solutions our planet needs.”

He went on saying, “Inspiring change for a sustainable future. Kicking the week off with young climate leaders from across Africa and Southeast Asia, gathering here in Cape Town for the first Earthshot Prize Youth Programme.”

Later, the Prince of Wales played rugby with students and met young environmentalists at the start of a visit to South Africa for the awards of his Earthshot Prize for solutions to climate change.

The heir to the British throne took to the field at a school in Cape Town´s underprivileged township of Ocean View.

William is without his wife Kate Middleton, who is recovering from cancer.

Before returning to South Africa, Prince William also mentioned his beloved wife in his statement.

He tweeted, “Africa has always held a special place in my heart – as somewhere I found comfort as a teenager, where I proposed to my wife and most recently as the founding inspiration behind The @EarthshotPrize.”



