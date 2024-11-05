Kate Middleton's next phase of ‘baby steps' after cancer come to light

Kate Middleton’s plans and intentions for the future have just been shared by sources.

These sources in question broke everything down during their interview with OK magazine.

In that conversation the insider explained that Kate is ‘in great spirits’ since finishing her cancer treatment and “loves reconnecting with the community and representing her family, but she's also trying to find a balance between her duties and personal well-being.”

However, even though she “appreciates the sense of purpose” she is planning some baby steps to “ensure her stress levels don't get [too high].”

An expert also chimed in with his own understanding of the princess’ emotions and admitted that she is “tremendously relieved that the treatments seem to have worked” and thus she's not going to be “taking anything for granted,” according to Mr Christopher Andersen.

The Princess of Wales also warned of a similar approach to life in her cancer-free update video posted to Instagram.

It featured a voiceover from the royal that said, “With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything.”