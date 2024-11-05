Barry Keoghan reveals ‘haunting' memories of foster homes

Barry Keoghan grew up in foster homes due to his mom's addiction issues

Barry Keoghan can’t get the memories of his late mother’s heroin addiction out of his mind.

Barry revealed in a candid interview that he was taken into foster care as a child due to his mother’s addiction and grew up in many different homes.

The Bafta-winning actor lost his mom at the age of 12 and had no relationship with his father.

During his appearance on the The Louis Theroux Podcast, Barry opened up about his mom’s addiction, saying, “That kind of haunts me still, you don't forget those things.”

The Saltburn star continued: “You don't forget waiting on the social worker steps and waiting for the new family to come and play with you in the playground they have in the office and see if it's going to work and then go with them to a whole new area and a whole new home. [...]”

“And you know, the car journeys there and they're the things that haunt and I don't blame her. It's a sickness,” he remarked.

“My mum, she was lovely. She was gorgeous, almost like six-foot, dark hair, just beautiful. Like every lad was chasing her and this thing caught her, like many families,” the Masters of the Air actor explained.

“It's sad to see the deterioration of people around the area and see people kind of struggle with it and the recovery they're in now. It caught my mum, it caught my uncle who died of it and caught my father as well,” he shared.

“She was just unable to look after us.[…] My father wasn't there and so we got taken into care and no one knew about this. I think she was too embarrassed to tell my granny and so no one knew that's when we went through all that. All the different homes,” Barry added.

Barry Keoghan lost his mother 19 years ago and keeps her memory alive by wearing silver bracelet with her name engraved in it.