Prince William makes surprising revelations in latest video

Robert Irwin asks Prince William, “How are you enjoying South Africa so far?”

November 05, 2024

Prince William has made surprising revelations in a latest video with Australian TV personality Robert Irwin.

Robert Irwin is the son of the late "Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin and a global ambassador for the Earthshot Prize.

Robert took to social media and shared a video with Prince William as they walked through Signal Hill, a scenic overlook above Cape Town, to spotlight the urgent need for biodiversity conservation.

Sharing the video, the Australian TV personality said, “A wonderful morning for a hike on the stunning Signal Hill, Cape Town, discussing the amazing conservation work happening here! I’m honoured to be part of the @EarthshotPrize family, and can’t wait for the Awards tomorrow night.”

In the video, Robert asks Prince William, “How are you enjoying South Africa so far?”

Over this, the Prince of Wales replies, “Good thanks, yeah really good, having a lovely time here. Robert you’ve been a fantastic ambassador for us at the moment. So looking forward to the prize on Wednesday.”

In another question, Robert says, “I have to ask we’re in South Africa, one of the most amazing countries and continents for wildlife, do you have a favourite African animal?”

“Oh, it’s a tough question, it’s a really tough question, my children ask me this regularly. I think I’m gonna have to say the Cheetah. Fantastic animal,” Prince William disclosed.

