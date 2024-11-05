 
Royal family plunges into new health crisis

King Charles and Queen Camilla recently returned to Britain from Australia and Samoa trip

November 05, 2024

Britain’s royal family has seemingly plunged into new health crisis after Kate Middleton and King Charles cancer worries.

Royal expert Roya Nikkhah took to X and shared palace statement issued about Queen Camilla’s health.

She tweeted, “BREAKING Buckingham Palace: ‘Her Majesty The Queen is currently unwell with a chest infection, for which her doctors have advised a short period of rest.’

“With great regret, Her Majesty has therefore had to withdraw from her engagements for this week, but she very much hopes to be recovered in time to attend this weekend’s Remembrance events as normal.”

The statement further says, “She apologises to all those inconvenienced or disappointed as a result.”

The royal expert also disclosed that Queen Camilla is currently resting privately at home, under the supervision of doctors.

According to Reuters, the illness means Camilla will miss this year's Field of Remembrance event at London's Westminster Abbey on Thursday which allows former service personnel and others to plant a poppy memorial to remember those who have lost their lives in the armed forces.

Earlier this year, King Charles and his beloved daughter-in-law Kate Middleton were diagnosed with cancer.

