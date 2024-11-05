Photo: Tom Cruise’s views on going under the knife revealed

Tom Cruise is reportedly not a supporter of plastic surgeries, but he is seeking other options that could help him defy aging.

As per a source, the Interview With the Vampire alum is considering getting bizarre face-freezing rituals as he wants to maintain his youthful appearance, reported RadarOnline.com.

Explaining why is not going for plastic surgery instead, the spy explained, "He hates the idea of going under the knife.”

“Because he's terrified that it could leave him looking like a caricature of himself," they addressed.

The source also shared, "He's seen so much bad plastic surgery in his time."

Tom is not the only one who has seen plastic surgeries go wrong as previously it was reported that Cameron Diaz “feels quite sorry for some of those peers that she’s still in touch with when she meets them for lunch and sees their faces contorted, full of fillers and looking puffy and weird.”

However, Tom has not always shunned Botox as in 2021 he raised eyebrows at a baseball game in San Francisco with what looked like recently injected Botox and fillers in his mug.

"He had that chipmunk cheek nightmare when he got talked into getting filler in his face and it took months to go down he was humiliated," the source concluded.