Brooklyn Beckham names 'sweetest' member of British royal family

November 06, 2024

Brooklyn Beckham revealed the name of the "sweetest" member of the British royal family

In a recent chat with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live!, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham's son shared some insights into the royal family.

Cohen relayed a fan's question about his longtime connection with the royals.

"Growing up, which members of the royal family did you see the most often, especially since your family is friends with Harry and Meghan?" the viewer asked.

"Probably William," Brooklyn responded, who appeared on the show along with Zachary Quinto.

Cohen further asked about the Prince of Wales, "What's he like? Is there something about him that people don't get? Is he fun?"

"He's just like the sweetest guy ever. He really is. He's really down to earth. He's really [a] good guy," the Cloud 23 hot sauce founder added.

It is pertinent to mention that David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham have maintained strong ties with the British royals over the past years.

The duo had also been invited as guests at the royal weddings of Prince William and Kate Midelton and also Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's in 2018.

