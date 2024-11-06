 
Prince Andrew's stubbornness fuels King Charles' wrath amid Royal Lodge feud

Prince Andrew refuses to budge despite King Charles cutting off his financial assistance

November 06, 2024

Prince Andrew's stubbornness fuels King Charles' wrath amid Royal Lodge feud

Prince Andrew feels he has lost everything amid his ongoing feud with King Charles over the Royal Lodge, a royal commentator has revealed.

The “disgraced” Duke of York has refused to vacate the 30-room estate despite the King cutting off his financial assistance, according to reports.

Commenting on the matter, royal commentator Rupert Bell said that Andrew's stubbornness and arrogance has fueled the King’s wrath.

Speaking on Times Radio, the expert noted that even though Charles wants to force Andrew out of his residence, he may be limited in his actions if the Duke claims he can afford to maintain his current lifestyle.

"One of the problems that Prince Andrew has is that he is occasionally convinced of his rightness, and he gets himself into hot water with his stubbornness and sometimes his own arrogance has caused him to create these problems,” the expert said.

"He feels like he lost everything and if he loses his house, well then he probably feels that even more has been taken away from him,” Bell added.

"It's an interesting dynamic between these two but King is trying in a way to force his hand but if Andrew says I can afford to live here, then there's not much the King can do."

