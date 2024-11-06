Sabrina Carpenter creates unique record with latest move

Sabrina Carpenter has set a new record during her Short n' Sweet album tour.



The 25-year-old singer, according to voter-engagement organisation HeadCount, generated voter engagement ahead of US election and convinced around 35,814 to cast vote during her stage performance.

The Espresso hitmaker also inspired an additional 263,087 voters to engage in the electoral process in other ways, such as checking their registration status and searching for polling locations.

Sabrina Carpenter’s moves comes after her beau Barry Keoghan called singer ‘massively talented’

Carpenter also took to her Instagram Story and encouraged 41 million followers to vote.

The singer’s news comes few days after her beau Barry Keoghan talked about her during a recent episode of Spotify’s The Louis Theroux Podcast.

The Salt Burn actor was asked directly, “Are you in a relationship with Sabrina Carpenter?”

“Oh, I knew you’d do this,” Keoghan said with a laugh, before eventually explaining, “Listen, all I’m going to say is I’m incredibly blessed. Such a strong, independent lady who’s massively talented and yeah. Pretty special.”

The pair first sparked dating rumours in late 2023, a few months before making their public debut at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in March.