Prince Harry branded tragic for letting Archie, Lilibet miss King Charles

Prince Harry has just been branded a walking tragedy when it comes to the state of his relationship with his father King Charles.

Royal biographer Robert Hardman started the entire thing by accusing the prince of having a ‘tragedy’ on his hands, given his father is unable to see his grandchildren as much.

This has been brought to light as part of a report by The Sun.

In his piece he also went on to say, “Within the Royal Family, however, the feeling would persist that, as long as Prince Harry continued to be a very busy litigant, a rapprochement would be extremely difficult.”

“'Even then,' points out an aide, 'you still have the trust issue to be resolved ‘And then, having predicated this whole case on the fact that Britain is insecure, would Harry bring the children over anyway?”

In the eyes of Mr Hardman, “That is the tragedy of all this. It's a mess – but it is not one of our making.'”

Royal author Ingrid Seward also echoed similar sentiments while attempting to explain the sheer importance the King places on family.

According to Express UK it even led her to say, “Family has always been important to the King. He remembers his own somewhat fragmented childhood as his parents were always busy doing their duty.”

“It is a great sadness to him he doesn’t see more of Archie and Lilibet.”