 
Geo News

Prince Harry branded tragic for letting Archie, Lilibet miss King Charles

Prince Harry has just been compared to a walking tragedy

By
Web Desk
|

November 06, 2024

Prince Harry branded tragic for letting Archie, Lilibet miss King Charles
Prince Harry branded tragic for letting Archie, Lilibet miss King Charles

Prince Harry has just been branded a walking tragedy when it comes to the state of his relationship with his father King Charles.

Royal biographer Robert Hardman started the entire thing by accusing the prince of having a ‘tragedy’ on his hands, given his father is unable to see his grandchildren as much.

This has been brought to light as part of a report by The Sun.

In his piece he also went on to say, “Within the Royal Family, however, the feeling would persist that, as long as Prince Harry continued to be a very busy litigant, a rapprochement would be extremely difficult.”

“'Even then,' points out an aide, 'you still have the trust issue to be resolved ‘And then, having predicated this whole case on the fact that Britain is insecure, would Harry bring the children over anyway?”

In the eyes of Mr Hardman, “That is the tragedy of all this. It's a mess – but it is not one of our making.'”

Royal author Ingrid Seward also echoed similar sentiments while attempting to explain the sheer importance the King places on family.

According to Express UK it even led her to say, “Family has always been important to the King. He remembers his own somewhat fragmented childhood as his parents were always busy doing their duty.”

“It is a great sadness to him he doesn’t see more of Archie and Lilibet.”

Dua Lipa's ex Paul Jason Klein returns to spotlight after life-altering accident
Dua Lipa's ex Paul Jason Klein returns to spotlight after life-altering accident
Camila Cabello admits Beyonce once made her cry
Camila Cabello admits Beyonce once made her cry
Kate Middleton, William leave Meghan Markle 'worried' about future of her marriage to Harry
Kate Middleton, William leave Meghan Markle 'worried' about future of her marriage to Harry
Blake Shelton takes center stage with Gwen Stefani at unmissable game day
Blake Shelton takes center stage with Gwen Stefani at unmissable game day
Cardi B reacts to major event in deleted social media post video
Cardi B reacts to major event in deleted social media post
Prince William's documentary nod to Harry shows 'Royal family is listening' video
Prince William's documentary nod to Harry shows 'Royal family is listening'
Kate Middleton 'heartbroken' watching change in Prince William video
Kate Middleton 'heartbroken' watching change in Prince William
Victoria Beckham's daughter Harper Beckham unveils unseen glam
Victoria Beckham's daughter Harper Beckham unveils unseen glam