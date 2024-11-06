Prince William takes 'tentative steps' towards making amends with Harry

Prince William is reportedly taking ‘tentative steps’ towards making amends with his brother Prince Harry amid claims Kate Middleton wants them to reconcile.

The Closer, citing royal sources, has claimed that the future king has started to ‘soften his stance’ and takes ‘tentative steps’ towards making amends with Archie and Lilibet doting father.

The insiders told the media outlet, “William can be extremely stubborn and while it’s not been an easy task, Kate’s tactics finally seem to be working and she can see a change in him – he’s started to soften his stance and take tentative steps towards making amends with his brother.”

The fresh claims come days after Prince William apparently offered an olive branch to Harry, who has also seemingly been taking action to rekindle his relationship with William.

The outlet further claims Prince Harry has reportedly attempted to make contact with his family during each visit to UK recently, despite apparently being rebuffed by his brother.

The Prince of Wales apparently offered olive branch to Harry as he mentioned the duke in the new documentary.

William talked about Harry in Prince William: We Can End Homelessness documentary released recently.