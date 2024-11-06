Meghan Markle feeling nervous and scared of the Royal Family

Meghan Markle has reportedly been very scared of the idea of facing the Royal Family once more.

A royal source close to the Sussexes made this admission during their interview with Closer magazine.

During that conversation the expert noted how deep the wounds go when it comes to Meghan’s experiences with the British Royal Family and went as far as to say, “The wounds Meghan suffered from her experiences in the Royal Family cut very deep.”

Not to mention, “Since all the drama over her and Harry’s split from The Firm, she’s been incredibly nervous about facing them again. But she now accepts it’s got to be done.”

Before concluding the expert also shed some light into Meghan’s apparent bid when it comes to this meet up and admitted that she’s adamant on doing it ‘right alongside’ her husband.

The same report also showcased the couple's reasons for this and added that the main reason is their Portugal pad, because "following reports that she and Harry have recently purchased a property in Portugal, a source reveals that their new European home means that Meghan will be close enough to fly back to the UK and finally face the royals in what is likely to be an explosive showdown."