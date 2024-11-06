Prince William makes big announcement amid new royal health crisis

Prince William has made a big announcement in South Africa hours after royal family seemingly plunged into new health crisis after Kate Middleton and King Charles cancer worries.

According to royal expert Kate Mansey Prince William delivered a landmark speech at the United For Wildlife summit in Cape Town, where the Prince announced a new financial package that will give 10,000 rangers life insurance and other help.

As per AFP, the future king announced financial support and training for African rangers during a visit to South Africa on Tuesday.

The five-year Ranger Welfare and Standards Initiative is set to provide 10,000 rangers with affordable insurance cover, a statement from the palace said.

"These people do far more than protect wildlife. They are educators. They are community supporters. And they help regulate the sustainable use of natural resources," William said in a speech.

Prince William added, "We cannot protect our planet without a well-supported workforce. That is why I am proud to announce... a new life insurance product specifically designed for rangers across Africa."

Prince William’s announcement comes hours after the palace confirmed that Queen Camilla has been forced to postpone her engagements for this week because of a chest infection.