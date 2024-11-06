Prince William's reign as King at risk due to Prince Harry?

Prince William has received a strong warning that his reign as king could be at risk if a reconciliation with his estranged brother Harry has not been achieved.

The warning has come from royal expert Afua Hagan. She was speaking on The Royal Beat, per Cambridge News UK.

The royal expert, commenting on the possibility that could taint Prince William’s reign as King, said: “If Charles having cancer hasn’t brought them all together at this point, I honestly don’t know what will. However, I would like to think that all is not lost.

“I don’t think we can have a reign of King William with this fractured relationship still in place. I think that there will have to be some sort of reconciliation before then. It’s worrying that it is taking this long.”

Another royal expert Jack Royston also shared his remarks on whether any sort of reconciliation was possible, either between Harry and William or Harry and his father King Charles.

Royston remarked: “I would not rule it out, I think it would be in everybody’s best interests which is why I don’t want to rule it out.”

Prince William, the Prince of Wales, is the heir to British throne.