Meghan Markle suffers while navigating life amid Prince Harry professional split

November 06, 2024

Meghan Markle is reportedly suffering since she and Prince Harry decided to separate their work endeavors.

According to a new report, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to separate their work endeavors has taken a toll on Meghan.

An insider told New Idea Magazine that the former Suits star struggled while parenting the couple’s kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet while Harry had to travel to the UK, New York and South Africa.

The source told the publication that it’s “getting increasingly difficult” for Meghan to manage without Harry, especially with Prince Archie starting “big kid school.”

“She’s juggling so many plates at once and effectively raising Archie and [Princess] Lilibet as a single mum while he’s off on his travels,” they added.

While Meghan seemed “lost” without Harry during her recent solo appearances, Harry “seems to be having no problems adjusting.”

“And by all accounts it’s freaking her out, and has her questioning if agreeing to separate working lives was a good idea,” shared the insider.

