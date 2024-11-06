Tom Brady posts new cryptic message after ex Gisele Bundchen's baby news

Tom Brady has dropped another hint about how he's coping with the news of his ex wife Gisele Bündchen expecting her first child with boyfriend Joaquim Valente.

The American football quarterback, 47, recently took to Instagram with an image of a motivational quote about a man "falling short again and again."

The quote first spoken by Theodore Roosevelt, read, “The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, and comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming.”

The quote goes on to celebrate the man who “strive[s] to do the deeds; who knows the great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause.”

Roosevelt’s statement concludes with another supporting gist, saying, “if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly.”

The seven-time Super Bowl champion has broken his silence on his Bündchen's pregnancy before as well with another cryptic message shared via a song.

“Oh, mirror in the sky, what is love?” he wrote atop a snap of the sunset he posted via Instagram Stories just hours after her baby news came out.

The news of the former Victoria’s Secret Angel's pregnancy broke last week, with TMZ reporting that supermodel is five to six months along.

This will be her third child overall, and first with Valente, whom she met in 2021 after she signed up for jiu-jitsu lessons at his academy.

Bündchen shares a 14-year-old son, Benjamin, and an 11-year-old daughter, Vivian, with Brady.

She and Brady divorced in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage. Per Page Six’s sources, the ex learned of the supermodel’s pregnancy only days before the news made headlines and was "stunned" by the news.

“Tom knew that things were serious between Gisele and Joaquin but he never imagined they would be having a child together,” an insider told the publication last week.