BLACKPINK’S ROSÉ confesses she wants 'people to understand' her

BLACKPINK’S ROSÉ just got candid about the creation of her debut album, Rosie, that is slated for a December 6, 2024 release.

In a conversation with Paper magazine, she revealed that it was in fact her own life that inspire the forthcoming album.

"[Your] 20s is not an easy time to live through. It's when you're very vulnerable and confused, excited and angry about life. That's what I wanted to sing about," she told the publication.

“I realized how vulnerable and addicted I was to this [online] world and that craving for feeling like I wanted to be loved and understood,” ROSÉ added.

The How You Like That singer continued, “It’s so disgustingly vulnerable and honest that people learn that I am a person that goes through these emotions, and I hated that about myself,” as she referred to a new song, after ATP. a collaborative song of hers with Bruno Mars.

After a long eight years, the BLACKPINK member, renowned amongst her fans and the industry as “the girl with the golden voice,” has finally geared up to launch her debut solo album, admitting, “I’m ready to be a bit more vulnerable. I want people to understand me.”