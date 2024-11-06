 
Khloé Kardashian joins Kendall, Kylie Jenner in epic birthday tribute to Kris

Khloé Kardashian and her toddler son Tatum get creative with Jenner sisters to surprise momager Kris Jenner

November 06, 2024

Kris Jenner received a hilarious tribute from her daughters on turning 69 on Tuesday.

The momager woke up to see half her family dressed in customised pajamas with her face printed all over.

It is safe to say that at least Khloe Kardashian and her sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner paid the same tribute, per a photo Kourtney posted via Instagram Stories.

Khloe's toddler son Tatum, 2, was also dressed in similar nightwear in a selfie with the Good American cofounder, 40.

Kris also sported the same pajamas for the cake cutting ceremony, per snaps shared by her son Rob, 37, and daughter Kourtney, 45.

"happy birthday to our iconic queen matriarch ! @krisjenner my mommy," Kourtney wrote along the photo.

Kris also got a length tribute from Khloé as well, who dedicated a post in her Instagram grid to the mother of six and grandmother of 13.

“Singing on the top Of my lungs ‘Happy Birthday Mommy!!,” The Kardashians star wrote alongside a carousel of photos of the two.

“There are no words that could ever fully capture how much you mean to me, but I will try, because you deserve to know. Since day one, you have been my world, my rock, my greatest source of love. (With my daddy),” the mother of two continued.

Khloé concluded the post saying, "Mommy, without you there is nothing. You are everything to me and so much more!"

