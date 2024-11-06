Kathy Hilton spills the tea on whether Kyle Richards is ready to date again

Kathy Hilton has revealed that her half-sister, Kyle Richards, is not in a hurry to return to the dating game after parting ways with her husband, Mauricio Umansky.

In an interview with People magazine, the 65-year-old actress shared that Kyle is currently spending a "lot of time with her daughters."

“I think she's just taking her time. We just wrapped a month ago, and so she's spending a lot of time with her girls and they were,” said Kathy, referencing their film Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills.

“So she's really spending a lot of time with the girls,” she added.

Kathy further shared that she and Mauricio still catch up occasionally, saying, "We're family. I want it all to be nice."

“'I have my nieces I love and adore and I like everybody to get along,” said Kathy.

For those unversed, Kyle announced her separation from Mauricio in July 2023. She has three daughters from real estate agents - Alexia Simone Umansky, 28, Sophia Kylie Umansky, 24, and Portia Umansky, 16.

She also shares a daughter, Farrah Brittany Aldjufrie, 36, from her first husband, Guraish Aldjufrie.