Kathy Hilton spills the tea on whether Kyle Richards is ready to date again

Kyle Richards announced her separation from Mauricio Umansky in July 2023

November 06, 2024

Kathy Hilton has revealed that her half-sister, Kyle Richards, is not in a hurry to return to the dating game after parting ways with her husband, Mauricio Umansky.

In an interview with People magazine, the 65-year-old actress shared that Kyle is currently spending a "lot of time with her daughters."

“I think she's just taking her time. We just wrapped a month ago, and so she's spending a lot of time with her girls and they were,” said Kathy, referencing their film Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills.

“So she's really spending a lot of time with the girls,” she added.

Kathy further shared that she and Mauricio still catch up occasionally, saying, "We're family. I want it all to be nice."

“'I have my nieces I love and adore and I like everybody to get along,” said Kathy.

For those unversed, Kyle announced her separation from Mauricio in July 2023. She has three daughters from real estate agents - Alexia Simone Umansky, 28, Sophia Kylie Umansky, 24, and Portia Umansky, 16. 

She also shares a daughter, Farrah Brittany Aldjufrie, 36, from her first husband, Guraish Aldjufrie.

