Ariana Grande overshadows Cynthia Erivo in 'Wicked' themed interview?

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo might have just tolerated some disrespect.

As per DailyMail, an Australian radio presenter received immense backlash after he conducted a rather “disrespectful” interview with the Wicked film stars.

The host, Kent “Smallzy” the presenter of Nova, took to his social media to upload a clip of him speaking to the 31-year-old songstress and 37-year-old Oscar-award nominee about their highly-anticipated movie.

He was called out by fans who mainly noted his rather selective behaviour of being much interested in talking to Grande than her co-star.

Smallzy asked Grande how she felt when she received the call that informed her that the eternal sunshine album-maker had scored the role of Glinda the Good Witch for the movie, a question that the pop star directed towards Erivo, saying that she had a great story to tell about that.

As The Outsider star started recalling how she got the call for her selection for the role of the Wicked Witch of the West, Smallzy quickly cut her off and asked more questions from the singer.

He then proceeded to express his gratitude towards Ariana Grade, leaving Cynthia Erivo entirely excluded from the conversation, saying, “It is so great to see you again Ariana. Thank you for your time.”