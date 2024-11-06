 
Elizabeth Gillies praises 'extraordinary' Ariana Grande amid 'Wicked' hype

Elizabeth Gillies was all praises for Ariana Grande over the latter's lead role in the upcoming film, 'Wicked'

November 06, 2024

Elizabeth “Liz” Gillies just shared the secret to her longtime friendship with Ariana Grande.

The two began their friendship when they shared together for their Broadway debuts in 13: The Musical and then proceeded to co-star on Nickelodeon's Victorious.

Gillies and Grande have remained close throughout, supporting each other in their solo endeavors in the entertainment industry, hence, the Dynasty star telling PEOPLE magazine how she "couldn't be prouder" of Grande's lead role in the upcoming film, Wicked.

"I know how much this project means to her. When I met her at 13 or 14 years old, Wicked was her show, and Glinda was her girl," the 31-year-old Die Trying singer told the outlet.

Recalling fond memories with Grande, she continued, "We would sing the songs together, and she would tell me about her dream of playing this role. I know, throughout the audition process, how hard she worked and how much she wanted it. It is so incredibly well-earned."

As Wicked is set to hit the cinemas on November 22, Elizabeth Gillies is quite sure that viewers of the movie will be left "gobsmacked" by Ariana Grande's performance. "She is just extraordinary, and I'm so proud of her," she said, adding, "There's truly, at this point, absolutely nothing she cannot do. She's proven that."

