Photo: Natalie Portman changes priorities after divorce: Source

Natalie Portman reportedly has no time for putting up with unnecessary drama in her life.

The acting sensation is living her best life with friends and is focusing on the well-being of her children. Aleph and Amalia, as per the latest findings of Us Weekly.

As fans will be aware, Natalie’s husband of 11 years, with whom she finalized divorce in March 2024, was recently papped locking lips with an unnamed woman.

Fans were expecting that Natalie would be heartbroken over how quickly Benjamin replaced her with someone new.

However, so is not the case with Lucy in the Sky actress, who is seemingly happier than ever.

As per a spy, “Benjamin’s dating life doesn’t really have any bearing on Natalie.”

“She’s super happy in her life right now and has been prioritizing family and friends,” continued the source.

In addition to this, a second insider revealed that the couple are “getting into the swing” of coparenting.

“Everything is moving smoothly so far,” they claimed in conclusion.