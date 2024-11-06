Photo: Gisele Bundchen really excited about Joaquim Valente pregnancy: Source

Gisele Bundchen is ready to become a mother once again following Tom Brady heartbreak.

As per the latest findings of Us Weekly, the Brazilian beauty is overjoyed to raise a child with her boyfriend.

It is pertinent to mention here that after finalized her divorced with Tom Brady in October 2022, the supermodel sparked romance rumours with her Jiu-Jitsu instructor.

Gisele and Joaquim were first spotted together in November 2022, when the pair visited Provincia de Puntarenas with her two kids.

In February 2024, a tipster revealed, that Bündchen and Valente have been dating since June 2023.

Now, a Us Weekly source confirmed, “Once [Bündchen’s] divorce was finalized, they moved in together and have been attached at the hip ever since.”

For those unversed, this is Gisele’s third pregnancy as she also shares son Benjamin Rein, 14, and daughter Vivian Lake, 11, with ex-husband Tom Brady

Speaking of the model and her Jiu-Jitsu instructor, the source noted, “Expanding their family is something Joaquim and Gisele are very excited about,” after which they resigned from the chat.