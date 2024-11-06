Queen Camilla's son comes to mother's defense amid disease rumors

Tom Parker Bowles just put an end to rumors about his mother, Queen Camilla, being a heavy drinker and smoker.

Addressing the public speculations, in his latest publication, titled, Cooking and the Crown: Royal Recipes from Queen Victoria to King Charles III [A Cookbook], he unveiled that all of these rumors were “inaccurate” deriving a calculated guess that these points may have just taken birth because of The Windsors Channel 4 comedy show.

In a conversation with The Times, Tom told the publication his mother had "never drunk a glass of gin in her life," adding that she also "doesn’t smoke... Never seen her so much as tipsy."

This statement from the 49-year-old author comes a few weeks before the Queen encountered a chest infection due to which she had to withdraw from official and royal responsibilities.

No specific reason of the 77-year-old’s illness was stated nor details of her treatment have been made public however, as per, the Mirror, she might just be remaining under doctor’s supervision.

Speaking to the outlet yesterday, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson stated, "Her Majesty The Queen is currently unwell with a chest infection, for which her doctors have advised a short period of rest.”

"With great regret, Her Majesty has therefore had to withdraw from her engagements for this week but she very much hopes to be recovered in time to attend this weekend's Remembrance events as normal. She apologizes to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result,” they further informed the outlet.