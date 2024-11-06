Model spills Diddy's party secrets: 'Everything was paid'

Sean 'Diddy' Combs boasted a flurry of parties. In them, many younger models were invited. Now, one of them is breaking her silence.



In an interview with The Mirror, Precious Muir recalled black SUV cars picked them up from often their homes and transported them to the location.

The former Playboy bunny claimed that every luxury was promised to them for the party, adding that the offers were too good to decline for many aspiring or young models.

Sharing her experience, she said a VIP host approached her, telling her, "I host these amazing parties, everything is taking care of, you don’t have to worry about anything."

"We provide accommodation so when you go to the Hamptons, there is a house you can stay at, which is very beautiful, very lavish, very stylish and you don’t have to worry about anything, you don’t have to pay for anything, everything is covered."

Then, in the next stage, Precious said their pick-ups came to them. "The car would come and pick us up from the house."

"Or, if we were coming directly from Manhattan, the black SUVs would come and basically get us from the city and take us to the Hamptons," she remembered.

Precious admitted that the invitation to Diddy’s party was an "opportunity of a lifetime," however, she added that the young models were all "very vulnerable".

"We're young models just starting out, we've not established a name yet, we were just kind of thrown in at the deep end amongst all these people that are well established," she recalled.

"People automatically knew that we were new faces, we were new talent and we were very vulnerable.”

"We were seen maybe as fresh meet, someone new to the business we can manipulate. They could do whatever they wanted to in that regard,” Precious concluded.