Photo: Leonardo DiCaprio does not want kids with Vittoria Ceretti: Source

Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly has no plans to start a family with Vittoria Ceretti.

While Brad Pitt is insisting on welcoming his seventh baby with Ines DeRamon, the Titanic alum has no plans of settling down with his much younger partner, Vittoria Ceretti.

For those unversed, Leo started dating Vittoria Ceretti in August 2023 after he parted ways with his then paramour, Gigi Hadid, who is also the mother of Zayn Malik’s daughter, Khai.

According to a insider privy to Us Weekly “Leo doesn’t want kids” with his new girlfriend, who is reportedly planning a birthday bash for the actor’s 50th birthday on 11th November 2024.

“If anyone had been close to settling down with Leo for good, it was [Camilla],” shared the source of his ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone.

In addition to this, the second source dished that Leo parted ways from Camilla just because “he got spooked when she brought up wanting kids.

Reportedly, the pair’s serious relationship “fizzled out from there.”

It is pertinent to mention that Leo and Camilla were first romantically linked together in 2018 when they were spotted in Aspen, Colorado.

The now exes date for roughly four years before they recently ended the relationship.