David Beckham calls Victoria, Harper his ‘Women of the Year’

David Beckham gushed over wife Victoria Beckham and daughter Harper Beckham as he celebrated the fashion designer's major milestone.

On Wednesday, November 6, the former soccer player took to his official Instagram account to mark Victoria's win as she was given the Entrepreneur Of The Year Award on Tuesday.

The proud husband and dad shared a picture of the founder of Victoria Beckham Beauty, and his 13-year-old from the Harper's Bazaar Women Of The Year ceremony and called his ladies 'women of the year.

Beckham wrote on the picture he uploaded to his social media stories, "So proud (blue heart emoji) woman of the year."

He further wrote referring to his daughter, "Maybe it should be Women of the year."

"You both look so beautiful," Beckham gushed.

At the event, Harper, who wore one of her mother's dresses, gave an emotional speech for Victoria before presenting her with the Entrepreneur Of The Year award in London.

"The winner is someone I have always looked up to. She’s built an incredible business from the ground up and has showed me the value of working hard, dreaming big and setting my standards," Harper said, referring to her mom.

"Tonight I am so proud to present the Entrepreneur of the Year award to a truly inspiring woman who means the world to me, my amazing mummy, Victoria Beckham," she concluded.