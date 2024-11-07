Emily Ratajkowski gets roasted over ‘ugly boyfriends’ & 'dressing for men'

Emily Ratajkowski is enjoying playful banter with her pal Katherine Mendenhall.

The model, 33, and her friend broke the internet recently with their own spin on the Suspect Challenge.

For those unversed, the challenge sees couples and friends roasting each other while running as they describe the runner as the 'suspect' in a police style getaway.

Katherine availed the opportunity to take a jibe at Emily's choice in men, as she teased, “Suspect thinks her boyfriend is actually hot this time.”

It is also pertinent to mention that Emily is currently rumoured to be dating singer Shaboozey after her 2022 divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard.

The star has also been romantically linked to Kim Kardashian's former flame Pete Davidson, Eric Andre and Jack Greer previously.

Emily and Shaboozey first sparked romance rumors after she was spotted backstage as he performed during the Z100 Summer Bash concert in NYC in August.

However the pair have mostly been away from public eye since being papped at the Blink Twice screening together in the same month.

Katherine didn’t stop there and took another swipe at Emily's fashion choices as she added, “Suspect claims to fight the patriarchy but dresses for the patriarchy and only dates toxic men.”

Emily burst into laughter before she turned around and began twerking for the camera.

Fans were also left in a frenzy as they took to the comments, with one stating, “Damn, y’all really went for it!” while another laughed and wrote, “Suspect thinks her bf is actually hot this time.”

A third fan wrote, “he is”' with a string of crying laughing emojis.

Others added, “Omggggggg deaddddd,” and “Wait she kind of ate with the male gaze one.”