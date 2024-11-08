Prince Harry future in US bleak as Trump ‘loves' King Charles

Donald Trump is seemingly going to give Prince Harry a tough time as he becomes the President of the United States.



The business tycoon, who has won the latest presidential elections, is tipped to take tough actions against Prince Harry’s visa row and drug confessions in memoir ‘Spare.’

Greg Swenson, Chairman of Republicans Overseas UK, tells The Sun: "Donald Trumpdoesn't like Harry and Meghan. He loves the King but doesn't care for Harry at all.

"They indicted Trump for misrepresenting a book keeping entry, you could argue misrepresenting drug use on a visa form is more serious."

Addressing Prince Harry’s visa earlier this year, Donald Trump admitted: “I wouldn’t protect him. He betrayed the Queen. That’s unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me."

This comes as Fund's director Nile Gardener tweeted: "An extremely bad night for Harry and Meghan."