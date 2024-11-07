Moment Prince Harry gave into ‘powerhouse' Meghan's energy

Prince Harry officially became Meghan Markle’s ‘spare’ during a poignant 2023 photoshoot.



The Duke of Sussex, who appeared on the cover of Times 100 Most Influential last year, played second fiddle to wife Meghan Markle.

Body language expert Judi James told Fabulous: “Their cover of Time Magazine seems to provide a perfect illustration of their status fluctuations and a powerhouse moment when Harry was quite openly (and presumably compliantly) posing as Meghan’s ‘Spare’.

“The power signals on this Time magazine cover shot are only marginally less surprising than Harry’s apparently relaxed and agreeable approach to being posed looking like a ‘Plus one’.

“It’s been described as a pose that is reminiscent of a hairdresser showing off his handiwork to the camera, with the celebrity client being the star.”

She added: “Meghan’s legs are splayed in a power pose while Harry seems to have one leg gone AWOL [absence without leave].

“Meghan’s hair is also fanned out, with ‘big hair’ being associated with power and strength, and the upturned V gap under her armpits signals confidence.

“Harry’s pose looks capricious as he part hides behind his wife, leaning into the shot with an awkwardly-placed hand on her shoulder,” noted Ms James.