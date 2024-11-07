Heidi Klum proudly passes down her wardrobe to daughter Leni

In a recent chat with People Magazine at the the fourth annual Earthshot Prize Awards on Wednesday, November 6, the 51-year-old revealed that she feels"proud" to share her wardrobe with her 20-year-old daughter Leni.

“I get so excited when I see my daughters re-wearing my clothes," Heidi told the outlet at the event in Cape Town. "My eldest daughter, she also is a model, and she goes to events and when she wears my clothes I’m not just proud but we can upcycle.”

"I'm passing clothes down to my kids," Heidi continued.

While promoting sustainability she urged others too to re-wear old dresses as much as possible

Heidi noted, "... I think it's so important also to keep wearing your things. I think in the past, we'd wear something once and then we'd never wear it again, and it's so wrong to do."

"I urge everyone to wear your amazing things that you have in the closet. It's the best shop, your own closet," she said on the Earthshot's green carpet.