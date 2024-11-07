Chris Evans ditches signature style at 'Red One' event

Chris Evans surprised fans with his new look.

Departing from his signature clean-cut style, Chris sported dark shaggy beard and longer black hair during his latest appearance.

The Captain America star attended the London event of his upcoming film Red One, where his new look stole the spotlight.

Chris donned a laid-back ensemble of black t-shirt, denim jacket, fitted jeans and brown boots.

It is worth mentioning that this new look follows Chris’ wedding with Warrior Nun actress Alba Baptista.

The couple had two ceremonies, one with the actor’s home state of Massachusetts with the other where Baptista’s family resides.

In October, he confirmed the news of his marriage at New York City Comic Con, saying, “I got married. It was really really great.”

However, he added, “Planning a wedding, it's a lot.”

“For those of you who are married, you know, it takes a lot out of you, but now that we're through that, we've just kinda been enjoying life and gearing up for autumn, my favorite season. It's like the best time of year right now... Now we're just relaxing and enjoying life and reflecting,” the actor shared.

Red One, also starring Dwayne Johnson, Kiernan Shipka, Lucy Liu, J. K. Simmons, and more is scheduled to release on November 15, 2024.