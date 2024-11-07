Kate Middleton hopes Prince Harry's split from Meghan brings him back to Royals

Kate Middleton is working to reunite Prince Harry with his brother Prince William and the rest of the Royal family amid the Duke’s alleged professional split from Meghan Markle.



With the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spending more time apart, the Princess of Wales sees an opportunity to bring Harry back into the family fold.

According to Closer Magazine, Kate believes Harry's recent solo appearances have helped his image within the family and wants him to build on this momentum.

“Kate’s got her finger on the pulse of the Royal Family, and she feels strongly this is Harry’s last chance to make amends and get back into the fold before it’s too late,” the insider said.

They added, “She’s staying true to her word and refusing to give up on him but, at the same time, she’s making it clear he needs to make more of a concerted effort.”

“The fact that Harry’s been doing his own thing lately, instead of being joined at the hip with Meghan, has scored points with his family and Kate is seeing this as the perfect opportunity for him to strike while the iron’s hot.”

The insider further shared that Kate is “imploring” Harry to do the “right thing and take this opportunity while he still has it.”

“Despite all his faults, she still sees him as a little brother and she’s willing to forgive him. But if he wants his brother and father to forgive him, he'll need to do more.”