People are drawing back in horror after seeing King Charles

King Charles’ health concerns are starting to appear on his face and are making people curl back in ‘horror’ as well.

Insight into this has been brought forward by an inside source, that recently got candid with RadarOnline.

According to the source, King Charles’ appearance has changed so drastically during cancer treatment that his “sore lips have caused some people to draw back in horror.”

“And his complexion is raw and ruddy,” the source also noted. This is making his “courtiers worry he's neglecting his health by putting the kingdom first.”

“Clearly, he's sicker than he makes himself out to be,” the same insider also warned at one point in their conversation.

For a while now, “There were whispers going around Charles seemed so very frail. It looked like all he could do was just smile, shake hands and bob his head while he let Camilla be the animated one,” the source also added before signing off.