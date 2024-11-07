Jennifer Lopez shares 'special' holiday plans amid Ben Affleck divorce

Jennifer Lopez is “looking forward” to spending time with his family and friends as she plans a holiday.

In an interview with People magazine, the 55-year-old actress shared that she is planning a vacation after an “intense year,” including her split from her husband of two years, Ben Affleck.

“It was a pretty intense year for me, and I’m most looking forward to spending time with my kids and my family coming out from the East Coast,” said Jennifer.

“The holidays are such a special time for us, and they’ve always been since I was a little girl,” the Atlas alum continued. “And I really look forward to those moments when I can be with my sisters and just relax and have fun and create new memories.”

For those unversed, Jennifer shares 16-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with her ex-hubby Marc Anthony. She has two sisters - Leslie Lopez and Lynda Lopez.

The diva, who is as busy as ever, calls the holidays a time to "enjoy" being with friends and family.

“We don’t get to see each other all year, so we kind of catch up on what everybody’s doing and how life is,” she told the outlet. “It’s just a beautiful time. I really enjoy it.”