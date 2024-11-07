 
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's major critic raises 'big question' after Trump win

Donald Trump claimed the Biden administration had been 'too gracious' to Prince Harry since his 2020 move to California with Meghan Markle

November 07, 2024

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's major critic raises 'big question' after Trump win

Angela Levin, a major critic of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, has raised a ‘big question’ after Donald Trump was elected US president in stunning comeback.

The royal author took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and raised her big question.

According to media reports as Trump secures his second term as US president, Harry and Meghan may have cause for concern about their new life in Montecito.

Trump’s victory coincides with a precarious visa battle for Archie and Lilibet father, which may be complicated by their strained relationship with the president.

In a statement earlier this year, Trump claimed the Biden administration had been “too gracious” to Harry since his 2020 move to California with Meghan after the duke admitted to the drug use in his bombshell memoir Spare.

Trump told the Express: “I wouldn’t protect him. He betrayed the Queen. That’s unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me.”

Amid these remarks, Angela tweeted, “The big question is would Meghan leave America if Trump asked Prince Harry to leave.”

