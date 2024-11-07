Jennifer Aniston still keeping items from 'Friends'

Courteney Cox has dished out Jennifer Aniston’s attachment towards items from Friends.

Recently, in an interview with Bella Freud’s Fashion Neurosis podcast, Cox candidly shared about Jennifer Aniston’s obsession over Friends’ outfits.

At the time, she recalled her daughter’s conversation over vintage clothes and shared, “My daughter, Coco, is so mad that I didn’t save any of the ’90s clothes. But I didn’t love the ’90s clothes.”

“I could have kept anything on [Friends] that I wanted, and I didn’t,” the Friends’ Monica explained. “And if I did, any of the clothes that I did have, like I said before, I just like to turn over.”

Meanwhile, she highlighted that American sitcom’s Rachel Green, Aniston, hoarded outfits from 90’s sitcom.

Furthermore, Cox went to say, “Jennifer…she still has the same platforms. I don’t mean the kind you’re talking about. I’m talking about the wedges, the ones with the rope around them. She would have taken those.”

“She took a lot of Monica’s dresses, and she’ll say, ‘Oh yeah, I used to wear this on Friends.’ And I mean, it looks great on her. She has a great figure and she’s adorable. But I’m like, ‘Why would you take this floral little prairie dress from Friends?’ But she holds onto everything,” she added

However, she shared that she kept the jacket which had “shoulder pads” that were “really sharp” from the show and told the host, “Whether I give it to charity or keep the money, I'm not going to lie.”

“I like selling s*** because I don't want to keep it. I don't know why. I wore it one time, but I couldn't sell it because I took the shoulder pads out. Now, it'd probably be a cool jacket again," she concluded.