Anais Gallagher joins beau Callum Scott in style for Blauer fashion event

Anais Gallagher appeared dressed up on Wednesday night as she led the arrivals at the Blauer FW24 Collection launch at The Standard in London.

The daughter of Oasis frontman Noel Gallagher, donned a tan leather jacket as she cozied up to her boyfriend, actor Callum Scott Howells, at the hotel’s event space in Townhouse 8.

According to Daily Mail, the model paired her Blauer jacket with tailored black trousers and tan shoes, while Howells, matched her look with a darker leather jacket.

Moreover, the couple, who reportedly began dating last fall, appeared to enjoy the evening, mingling with attendees like Freddie Brazier.

Additionally, the 20-year-old of Jeff Brazier and the late Jade Goody chose to keep things casual as she sported grey and white padded jacket, cream-knitted trousers, and black shoes.

As per the publication, the launch also drew other fashion enthusiasts eager to preview Blauer’s latest collection, which features oversized parkas, versatile down jackets and tailored outerwear.

Meanwhile, Lewis Burton looked polished in a sharp green Blauer jacket while model-musician Charlie Jeer cut a cool figure in an all-black outfit.

Anais’ appearance follows her reunion with cousin Molly Gallagher at a Chloe show in Paris in September, marking a heartwarming moment for the daughters of Oasis’ Noel and Liam Gallagher, who were spotted together after their famous fathers set aside their long-standing feud, as per the outlet.