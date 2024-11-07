 
Kourtney Kardashian shares glimpses from Rocky's first birthday bash

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker host magical Disney celebration for baby Rocky

By
Web Desk
|

November 07, 2024

Kourtney Kardashian shares glimpses from Rocky's first birthday bash

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker celebrated their son Rocky Thirteen's first birthday.

To mark the special occasion, the beloved couple chose a Disneyland-inspired theme.

On Wednesday, Kourtney posted a series of photos on Instagram from the birthday celebration with the caption, "Happy 1."

The carousel of photos included snapshots of red and yellow, Mickey Mouse balloons. One photo showcased Travis holding Rocky against the backdrop of a colourful Disneyland-inspired setup.

The fun party is called, "Baby Barker Land," which also featured Disneyland swings and Mickey Mouse shaped cookies.

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with their love. One wrote, "Love that lil guy !!!!!! Happy 1st."

"Happy 1st Birthday, Rocky! May all your dreams come true," another added.

The third comment read, "So blessed to be able to celebrate your children like thisI know if I could I would."

Rocky is the first child of Kourtney and Travis together.

However, the couple shares a blended family with the Lemme founder's three children from her ex partner Scott Disick and the Blink-182 drummer's three kids from his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

