Buckingham Palace shares Queen Camilla's emotional video amid health worries

Buckingham Palace has released an emotional video clip of Queen Camilla after she was forced to postpone her engagements because of a chest infection.

The palace confirmed earlier this week, "Her Majesty The Queen is currently unwell with a chest infection, for which her doctors have advised a short period of rest.

"With great regret, Her Majesty has therefore had to withdraw from her engagements for this week but she very much hopes to be recovered in time to attend this weekend´s Remembrance events as normal."

Now as Camilla is reportedly resting privately at home under the supervision of doctors, the palace shared an emotional video clip of her from forthcoming ITV documentary ‘Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors’.

The palace said, “The Queen has worked to amplify the voices of survivors of domestic and sexual violence stories for over ten years. In the forthcoming ITV documentary ‘Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors’, you can learn more about Her Majesty’s work in this area, and the vital conversations which she is helping provide a platform for.”



