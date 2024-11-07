Prince Edward shares major update on Duchess Sophie's health after golf ball incident

Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh has seemingly shared major update on his wife Duchess Sophie’s health after she got struck in the head by a golf ball during a royal engagement.

As per reports, the Duchess of Edinburgh tried to play crazy golf in Windsor - but it all ended up going horribly wrong as she was hit by a ball she had hit herself.

A day after the incident, Prince Edward stepped out for an engagement as the Duke travelled to Cambridge where he visited Wandlebury Woods, apparently showing that Sophie is doing well.

Later, the palace shared photos of Prince Edward, saying: “The Duke of Edinburgh visited Cambridge Junction this week to see the charity and arts centre’s work with young people and emerging artists.

“During the visit His Royal Highness met artists and young people who benefit from the centre’s programmes, including learners from the Olive Academy who were taking part in a DJ workshop and local young musicians sound checking for the venue’s longstanding emerging band night.”

The statement further said, “The Duke spoke to apprentices and staff and members of Cambridge Junction’s artist development programme rehearsing new performance pieces before unveiling a plaque to commemorate their first Royal visit.”



